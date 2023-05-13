Watch CBS News
Northwestern beats Indiana, wins Big Ten championship in women's softball

URBANA, Ill. (CBS) -- The Northwestern Women's Softball team captured the Big Ten championship Saturday after beating Indiana.

The Hoosiers were the first to score in of the third. But the Wildcats tied it in the seventh after a wild pitch sent Lauren Sciborski home.

Maeve Nelson hit the winning single in the bottom of the seventh, and Northwestern won 2-1.

The Big Ten Graduate student pitcher Danielle Williams was named the Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player, after she went 2-0 with a save, 0.00 ERA. And eight strikeouts in the 14 innings in which she pitched, according to the Big Ten.

She allowed four hits on Saturday and allowed one unearned run, while striking out four.

