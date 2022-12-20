Northwestern basketball off to a fast start with Big Ten play upcoming

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – We're getting ready for the thick of college basketball season and one local program is off to a fast start.

Northwestern's men's team is wrapping up non-conference action at home with a crosstown matchup against UIC on Tuesday night, then Brown before hosting Ohio State on New Year's Day. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek had the story on whether the Wildcats (8-2) can keep the momentum going.

The Wildcats have gotten out to a hot start, ranking third in the Big Ten Conference, lead by head coach Chris Collins and veteran leaders who have a lot of experience and a lot to play for.

"All these guys have played over 100 college games," Collins said. "They've played together. They've been starters. They've had some ups, but they've also had some really low downs and you kind of work through all. When you have that senior urgency, as I call it, that can carry out to the ret of the group."

Now in his 10th season at Northwestern, Collins might be feeling a kind of senior urgency too. After leading the Cats to their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance six seasons ago, the past five seasons have ended below .500.

Now, the team is looking to go from surprising start to Big Ten sleeper.

"We knew we had five of our top seven guys back from last year," Collins said. "We knew how close we were with all those close games, and we felt like if we could come out and stay healthy and get better and get a little bit tougher and learn how to win close games, we would put ourselves in position."

Rubber will soon meet the road when the Wildcats begin conference play in earnest after the holidays. The big question here is can they sustain this early success in a stacked Big Ten?

"These games in the Big Ten literally can come down to one possession, so every possession matters and you gotta be dialed in," said guard Boo Buie. "You can't give up nothing easy. Everything that a team scores on us has to be hard. "

Seniors like Buie and guard Chase Audige know there's no such thing as an easy night in the Big Ten. Last season, Northwestern went 5-12 in games that were decided by single-digit margins.

The difference this season they believe will be relying on their defense.

"I think defense is our calling card," Audige said. "This year, we really took a step up in our intensity, our principles. I think everyone has bought into the system that we have and just believe in each other."

If they do that, this team believes they can be playing games that matter in late February and into March. That, they said, is the goal.