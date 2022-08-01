Watch CBS News
NorthShore University Health to pay $10.3 million in COVID-19 vaccine lawsuit

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The NorthShore University Health System has agreed to pay $10.3 million in a COVID-19 vaccine lawsuit.

More than a dozen health care workers sued the Evanston-based group after they were denied religious exemptions for vaccinations.

In a statement, NorthShore said the settlement reflects its new vaccine policy at Edward-Elmhurst Health.

The statement in full said, "We continue to support system-wide, evidence-based vaccination requirements for everyone who works at NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health and thank our team members for helping to keep our communities safe. The settlement reflects implementation of a new system-wide vaccine policy which will include accommodation for team members with approved exemptions, including former employees who are rehired."

