Altercation leads to stabbing on Chicago's North Side; man, 36, in critical condition

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 36-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed following an altercation on Chicago's North Side early Friday morning.

The victim was outside in the 2400 block of West Fargo Avenue around 4:20 a.m. with multiple individuals when an altercation ensued. An unknown suspect stabbed him with a "sharp object," according to Chicago police.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Detectives were speaking to a person of interest, police said.