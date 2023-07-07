Watch CBS News
Local News

Altercation leads to stabbing on Chicago's North Side; man, 36, in critical condition

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 36-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed following an altercation on Chicago's North Side early Friday morning.

The victim was outside in the 2400 block of West Fargo Avenue around 4:20 a.m. with multiple individuals when an altercation ensued. An unknown suspect stabbed him with a "sharp object," according to Chicago police.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Detectives were speaking to a person of interest, police said.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 7, 2023 / 1:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.