North Park car crash leaves 8 people hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) – Eight people were sent to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday night.

The accident happened near the intersection of Kimball and Peterson avenues in the North Park neighborhood.

The impact was so strong that one of the vehicles flipped over. Debris was strewn everywhere.

All of the victims were in serious to critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The Fire Department said two victims were taken to Ascension Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston -- one of whom was in grave condition; two were taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge; two were taken to Lurie Children's Hospital; and two were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

It was not clear late Tuesday what caused the crash. Details from police were not immediately available.