Watch CBS News
Local News

North Park car crash leaves 8 people hospitalized

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Horrific crash sends eight people, including two children, to area hospitals
Horrific crash sends eight people, including two children, to area hospitals 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) – Eight people were sent to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday night.

The accident happened near the intersection of Kimball and Peterson avenues in the North Park neighborhood. 

The impact was so strong that one of the vehicles flipped over. Debris was strewn everywhere.

All of the victims were in serious to critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The Fire Department said two victims were taken to Ascension Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston -- one of whom was in grave condition; two were taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge; two were taken to Lurie Children's Hospital; and two were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

It was not clear late Tuesday what caused the crash. Details from police were not immediately available.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 8:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.