1 dead, 1 injured after apartment building fire on Chicago's Northwest Side

One person was dead and another was injured after an apartment building fire Tuesday afternoon in the North Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The fire started around 1:15 p.m. in a two-story apartment building in the 5200 block of North Bernard Street.

Fire Department officials said one person was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair to serious condition. Another person was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear how many units in the building were affected by the fire, but firefighters opened at least two holes in the roof.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Further details on the fire were not immediately available.