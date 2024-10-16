Chicago area man stole credit cards, IDs from more than 80 people, police say

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in north suburban Lake County said an accused burglar has been very busy stealing credit cards and IDs from more than 80 people.

The owners of the stolen credit cards are from the area in suburban North Chicago and Waukegan, police said. The suspect had several outstanding warrants for pending burglary cases in Lake County.

Police first responded to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Kemble Ave. in North Chicago on Sunday night for reports of someone looking into people's cars. Police said a man, later identified as Antuwan M. Hall, 34, matched the description of the suspect.

He allegedly ran from officers and into a nearby house police said belonged to a family member.

CBS News Chicago went to the house to see if his family would talk about what police found there. They declined to comment.

Hall gave officers a false name before they saw a large amount of stolen credit cards and identification cards inside the home. Police said they identified about 85 possible burglary and theft victims from the North Chicago and Waukegan areas.

Court records show Hall has a long criminal history. He was recently arrested for obstruction of a peace officer at the end of September. He had another arrest for criminal trespassing to vehicles in August.

In 2022, he faced weapons and drug charges along with seven counts of unlawful possession of a credit and debit card.

While Hall was initially charged with felony possession of stolen credit cards, North Chicago police said more criminal charges are expected as their investigation continues.