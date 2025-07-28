Shooting in North Chicago, Illinois at Frank's Lounge critically injures man

North Chicago police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a man early Monday morning.

Police were called to Frank's Lounge on Green Bay Road near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at around 12:50 a.m. Monday morning for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

Police said before officers arrived the shooting suspect drove off in a black SUV, and several minutes after the shooting an SUV matching that description crashed on Green Bay Road in Waukegan. Police said not long after, a 35-year-old man showed up at a hospital in Wisconsin with a gunshot wound.

Police said they believe the shooting was targeted. North Chicago police and the Lake County State's Attorney's Office said they are working on charges for those involved.