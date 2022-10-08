Man found dead in North Chicago Police Department jail cell; Lake County Major Crime Task Force investigating

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating after a man died while in a jail cell at the North Chicago Police Department.

North Chicago Police officers arrested the 34-year-old man Saturday at 10 p.m., according to a release from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. He had an active arrest warrant for criminal trespass to a motor vehicle, and while being arrested police found he was in possession of a controlled substance.

He was taken to the North Chicago Police Department but said he felt ill. He was then taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The man was later discharged from the hospital and transported back to the North Chicago Police Department.

At 5:30 a.m., an offier went to check on the man in his jail cell and found him dead. According to the Lake County Major Crime Task force, it appears a dialysis port was removed from his body and he lost "a considerable amount of blood."

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force will conduct an independed investigation into the incident.

The Lake County Coroner's Office is scheduling an autopsy.