North Chicago, Illinois man arrested for allegedly dealing meth out of house with day care

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested a man for allegedly dealing meth at a North Chicago, Illinois home that also housed a home day care.

Police said they were given information that 27-year-old Delwin Hodge was selling narcotics at a home in the 2100 block of Wright Avenue in North Chicago. In response, they sent undercover detectives to the home.

Police said that during the undercover operations Hodge sold more than 200 grams of methamphetamine to the undercover officers. As a result, the sheriff's office was able to get a search warrant for the home. They said they found materials for narcotics distribution in Hodge's bedroom, and believe the drugs themselves were flushed down a toilet just before the warrant was executed by a SWAT team.

Police also found a gun and ammunition in the home, they said.

The sheriff's office said the home also ran a day care, and that the gun they found was accessible to children who were at the home for day care services. Police said they notified the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services about the situation.

Hodge is now charged with three counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one additional count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, all felonies. He is also charged with one misdemeanor count of child endangerment.

Police said Hodge was on parole at the time of his arrest and a warrant was issued for a parole violation by the Illinois Department of Corrections. He remains in custody pending a detention hearing Friday morning.