North Avenue Beach closed after shot fired on lakefront

CHICAGO (CBS) -- North Avenue Beach has been closed on Friday afternoon, after at least one shot was fired, sending visitors scrambling for cover.

CBS 2's Asal Rezaei was at North Avenue, reporting on the opening of beaches along Chicago's lakefront for the Memorial Day weekend, when she and her photographer heard a shot fired around 1:30 p.m.

About 100 people were nearby at the time, and started running away.

Officers had been at the beach all day, checking people's bags, and asked people to leave the beach around 1:45 p.m. as police conducted a search. Both the beach and the adjacent bike path were closed. Officers could be seen questioning a group of about a dozen people.

It appeared there had been a group of young men who got into a fight on the beach when someone pulled out a gun and fired a shot.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

One person was taken into custody