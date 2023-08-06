Grace and Peace Church hosts school supplies giveaway in North Austin
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A school supplies giveaway in North Austin drew quite the crowd Sunday morning.
Lots of kids and parents were picking up lots of stuff at the North Austin Community Center.
The event was hosted by Grace and Peace Church.
There was everything from backpacks to hand sanitizer.
The community center serves longtime residents as well as newly relocated migrant families.
