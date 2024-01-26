Norge Winter Ski Jump takes off this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Despite warming temperatures and melting snow, the 119th Norge Annual Winter Ski Joum Tournament starts on Saturday.

The event takes place in Fox River Grove.

Organizers plan to make plenty of snow at the end of the jump that will last through the weekend. Also, the ramp itself is refrigerated, preventing the snow from melting.

The tournament attracts skiers from all over the country.

It kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m. with gates opening at 10:30.