Non-profit strives to raise awareness about period poverty

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This week is Period Poverty Awareness Week.

Created by the Alliance For Period Supplies - it's a time to draw attention to the number of people who struggle to pay for necessary menstrual products.

According to the alliance, one in four people who menstruate has a hard time purchasing supplies they need due to a lack of income.

Ann Marie Mathis, founder of Keeping Families Covered, says she started the non-profit to help families who are in need of those items.

"The focus is to raise awareness about the public health issue of period poverty, and the fact that one in five women and girls have reported missing school, work, and other very important activities due to a lack of access to these products."

She says the organization is striving to fill the gap for people that need products including diapers and tampons to participate in daily life.

Mathis goes on to say that there is a common misconception about obtaining those necessary items.

"It's a common misconception that safety net programs don't cover period products, and so when you're struggling financially, sometimes that forces you to make a trade-off, right? What do I have to do differently – maybe do I not get to eat this week. What do I need to do to be able to afford the products that I need."

The organization has two distribution programs in Lake County in Waukegan and McHenry County.

They're holding a donation drive through May 31 at their Waukegan office.

Donors can drop off supplies, and also shop online via the organization's Amazon or Target wish lists to have product donations shipped directly to their office.

More information, including other ways you can donate, is available on the Keeping Families Covered website.