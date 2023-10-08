Employees at Noble Square liquor store rattled after violent robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Employees at a Noble Square liquor store are rattled after a violent robbery Friday night.

Police say two robbers with guns forced employees at Crater Food and Liquor to the ground. The shop reopened Saturday, and the clerk behind the counter told CBS 2's Noel Brennan he worries for his safety.

"Today has been, I've just been busy cleaning up all the stuff we have in there from yesterday," said Danny Sanchez. "All over was bloody though."

A deep clean can cover up violence, but Sanchez can't hide how it feels to open up shop.

"It feels different," he said.

The clerk is the first employee back on the job since Friday night.

"We got robbed," he said.

Chicago Police say two robbers with guns targeted the store on North Milwaukee just before 10:30 p.m.

"Hoods, masks and everything," Sanchez said.

Vernon Young said he saw the two young men on their way out.

"I saw their hands. I'm like, 'Oh, they've got guns!'" he said.

He missed the violence that took place moments before.

Police say the robbers took took employees to the back office area, told them to get on the floor, and threatened them with guns before taking cash from the register.

"I mean stuff happens, but not like that," said Sanchez.

Police say the suspects hit one of the clerks on the head. A customer was injured, too.

"He was bleeding. Blood all over there," Sanchez said.

Sanchez said the suspects spent several minutes inside.

"There was stuff all over the floor," he said.

They left behind a mess and shaken employees.

"I feel scared," Sanchez said. "I feel like I was going to call the boss and tell him, 'You know what, I'm not coming today.' I mean, it's scary."

With the shop cleaned up and open, employees just hoped for a normal Saturday.

Employees say the same store was robbed in 2016. Back then the robbers spent far less time in the store, and no one was hurt.