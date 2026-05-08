No human remains found at South Elgin home in search for missing teen Kianna Galvin

South Elgin police said no human remains were found at a South Elgin home on Revere Road in the search for missing teen Kianna Galvin, who vanished in 2016.

Law enforcement from the South Elgin Police Department and Fox Valley Major Crimes Task Force spent Thursday at a home in the 800 block of Revere Road after ground-penetrating radar found anomalies underground that police said warranted further investigation.

However, the search yielded no remains or further leads in the investigation, South Elgin police said.

Kianna Galvin

Galvin was 17 when she disappeared on May 6, 2016, after leaving her house and telling her sister she was going to Jim Hansen Park, which was about a 10 minute walk away. She has ever been seen again.

Investigators said while their Thursday search did not get results, the case remains open and they are still investigating Galvin's disappearance.

"While yesterday's search did not uncover the answers we had hoped for, our commitment to finding the truth about Kianna's disappearance remains unwavering," said Kane County State's Attorney Jamie L. Mosser. "We will continue to pursue every credible lead and stand with Kianna's family as this investigation moves forward."

If you have any information about Galvin's whereabouts or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, contact South Elgin police at 847-741-2151.