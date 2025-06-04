No charges in death of St. Charles 5-year-old hit by car in own driveway

5-year-old boy dies after being hit by car in own driveway

No charges will be filed against the driver who struck and killed a 5-year-old boy in his own driveway in St. Charles, Illinois last month.

St. Charles police and EMTs responded to the home on Royal Fox Drive just after 5 p.m. on May 27 for a report of a child that had been struck by a car in a driveway. When they arrived, they found a neighbor performing CPR on the 5-year-old boy.

Paramedics took life-saving measures and took the boy to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Kane County State's Attorney's Office said the driver of the car was identified as a member of the boy's immediate family. The family was cooperative with the investigation, and the state's attorney has decided not to file charges.

"This was a heartbreaking and tragic accident that has devastated a family and deeply affected the community," said State's Attorney Mosser in a statement. "After a comprehensive review of the evidence, it is clear that this was not the result of criminal conduct, recklessness, or negligence."

The child has not been identified.

