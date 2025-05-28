Boy, 5, dies after being hit by car in family's own driveway in St. Charles, Illinois

5-year-old boy dies after being hit by car in own driveway

5-year-old boy dies after being hit by car in own driveway

A 5-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a car in his family's driveway Tuesday night in St. Charles, Illinois, in Chicago's western suburbs.

Police said the boy was hit around 5:10 p.m. in a driveway in the 4000 block of Royal Fox Drive.

When police and firefighters arrived on the scene, a neighbor was performing CPR. The boy was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Police said the driver was identified as an immediate family member, who has been cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the St. Charles Police Department at 630-377-4435.