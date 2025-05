A child was hit by a car in their family's own driveway in St. Charles, Illinois Tuesday night.

The child was struck just after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the driveway on Royal Fox Drive in the west Chicago suburb.

The child was rushed to the hospital.

Police said the investigation into the incident was ongoing late Tuesday, and have not released much information — such as how old the child is, how they are doing, or who hit them.