Car crashes into Chicago Nissan dealership, person hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) – A person was hospitalized after a car crashed into the front of a Nissan dealership in Chicago Thursday evening.
The Chicago Fire Department was on the scene near the intersection of Columbus and Campbell, where it appeared a blue van or SUV caused a significant amount of damage.
It was unclear what the person's condition was or how they were involved in the crash.
