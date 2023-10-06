Car crashes into Chicago Nissan dealership, person hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) – A person was hospitalized after a car crashed into the front of a Nissan dealership in Chicago Thursday evening.

The Chicago Fire Department was on the scene near the intersection of Columbus and Campbell, where it appeared a blue van or SUV caused a significant amount of damage.

It was unclear what the person's condition was or how they were involved in the crash.