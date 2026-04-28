NIPSCO crews working to restore power to thousands after high winds Monday night

NIPSCO crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers in Northwest Indiana on Tuesday morning after high winds on Monday night.

As of Tuesday morning, nearly 30,000 NIPSCO customers were still without power.

Wind gusts over 60 mph during storms initially left nearly 50,000 families in northwest Indiana without power.

In St. John, Indiana, a homeowner reported downed power poles, closing the road for hours. Businesses and homes nearby were left without power.

The high winds were caused by what's called a "wake low," or a drop in pressure behind a weakening thunderstorm complex. Thunderstorms create high and low pressure, and the atmosphere tries to balance itself out. The wake low tightens the wind and pressure gradient, which causes strong non-thunderstorm winds behind the actual complex of storms.