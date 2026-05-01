NIPSCO clerical workers ratify new contract, ending lockout for Steelworkers unions

Clerical workers at the Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) have ratified a new contract agreement with the company, and will return to work next week, ending a monthlong lockout.

NIPSCO locked out more than 1,600 workers on April 2 amid a contract stalemate. NIPSCO is a public service company providing natural gas and electricity in Northern Indiana.

The company announced Friday afternoon that clerical workers represented by United Steelworkers Local 13796 had ratified a new labor agreement, and will return to work on Tuesday.

Those workers had been locked out of their jobs since April 3 after failing to reach agreement on a new contract.

Last week, members of United Steelworkers Local 12775, which represents physical laborers and field employees, ratified a contract with NIPSCO, and returned to work on Tuesday.

"These agreements deliver first and foremost improved safety standards, more efficient emergency response for our customers, above-historical wage increases and expanded benefits for our people, along with additional career development opportunities. They reflect our commitment to our workforce and to the communities across Northern Indiana we are privileged to serve," NIPSCO said in a statement.

The contracts with the two unions provide raises and enhanced health benefits, among other things, according to NIPSCO.