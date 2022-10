Niles police look for car that hit 67-year-old and fled

Niles police look for car that hit 67-year-old and fled

Niles police look for car that hit 67-year-old and fled

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police released a photo of a car involved in a hit and run crash in Niles.

Officers said on Oct. 19, the driver crashed into a 67-year-old man on a bicycle at the intersection of Milwaukee and Dempster.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but he's expected to survive.