Niles demolishes former Leaning Tower YMCA building, making way for new development; landmark unaffected

The Village of Niles, Illinois is demolishing the residential Leaning Tower YMCA building Monday.

The village purchased the six and a half acre YMCA property in 2024 with plans to transform it into a mixed-use development with dining, retail and entertainment. The village's plan includes creating a pedestrian-friendly plaza.

Monday's demolition only affects the residential YMCA building, not the unique landmark at the front of the site. The Leaning Tower of Niles is a half-scale replica of Italy's Leaning Tower of Pisa, which was constructed in 1934 by industrialist Robert Ilg to hide a water tower.

In 1960, Ilg's family donated the tower and part of the park built for Ilg's employees for the construction of the YMCA with an agreement to maintain the Leaning Tower.

Over the years, the Leaning Tower of Niles has become a beloved local landmark. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2019.