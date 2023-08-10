CPD's 'Nightlife Patrol' coming to West Loop, West Town

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago police "Nightlife Patrol" could be coming to the West Loop and West Town neighborhoods.

The 12th District police are talking about a new unit patrolling entertainment districts overnight.

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports on what to expect.

Community leaders said this idea is in its early stages, first discussed at a West Central Association quarterly meeting with police.

CBS 2 was told the officers would focus on preventing robberies, break-ins, and thefts after increased crime.

"We don't feel it's nearly enough. We're talking about a fairly large geographic area. We don't feel it's all that we need, but it's a step in the right direction," said Armando Chacon, president of the West Central Association.

It's a challenging time when it comes to the number of officers. CBS 2 reached out to Chicago police for concrete details on the rollout of this new detail.

CPD hasn't answered CBS 2's questions.

There's no official word on when you might see the nightlife patrol on West Loop streets.