'Night Out in the Parks' continues at Taylor Park, Foster Beach
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can enjoy a dance in the park or a little music at the beach tonight courtesy of the Chicago Park District.
It's part of the Night Out in the Parks program.
Starting at 6 p.m., Taylor Park on 47th Street hosts "The Dances of West Africa."
The one-hour program features live drumming and audience participation.
Then from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Foster Beach - it's the full moon jam.
Fire dancers and acoustic musicians will perform by the shores of Lake Michigan.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.