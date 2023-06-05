Watch CBS News
'Night Out in the Parks' continues at Taylor Park, Foster Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can enjoy a dance in the park or a little music at the beach tonight courtesy of the Chicago Park District.   

It's part of the Night Out in the Parks program.

Starting at 6 p.m., Taylor Park on 47th Street hosts "The Dances of West Africa."

The one-hour program features live drumming and audience participation.          

Then from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Foster Beach - it's the full moon jam.

Fire dancers and acoustic musicians will perform by the shores of Lake Michigan.

First published on June 5, 2023 / 8:30 AM

