A night of music and art brings funds at hope for people with loved ones fighting in Ukraine

Night of music and art raises funds for those fighting in war-torn Ukraine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of supporters attended a benefit concert in Chicago's Ukrainian Village neighborhood Friday night to help the people of war-torn Ukraine.

As CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported Friday night, the Ukrainian National Museum, 2249 W. Superior St., kept its doors open well into the evening to bring people together around music and art.

For many people in the museum Friday night, the war in Ukraine is hitting very close to home. And while they said being 5,000 miles away can at times be excruciating, a kind of night like they celebrated Friday can bring hope.

"It's a real hopeless and desperate kind of pain just staring at you all day long for weeks," said Dmitriy Ostrovskiy.

Since the day Russia invaded Ukraine, Ostrovskiy has found the only way to lessen the ache of watching his homeland come under siege is to help.

"I have donated money," Ostrovskiy said. "I have collected supplies. I delivered those supplies to Ukraine personally."

This week, he opened his home to a young Ukrainian refugee.

"She needed a place to stay, and I offered my home along with my wife for her to stay with us for however long it takes to settle into her new life here," Ostrovskiy said.

In Ukrainian Village, an already strong community of people with ties to the country is growing stronger in the shared experience of watching war unfold from afar – and of fearing for their loved ones.

Nazarii Lernatovych says his brother has been fighting with the Ukrainian Army since day one.

"The first couple days, that was crazy because he didn't text us at all. I was like, OK, I don't know what's happening to him.' He didn't text us. I don't know if he's still alive, you know?" Lernatovych said. "Right now, I'm living to read his messages, if he's OK."

While Lernatovych waited for updates, he planned the events of Friday evening - musicians performing, artwork for sale – with all the money raised going directly to support the Ukrainian army.

"Ukraine is the first line of democracy between Russia and free world, so Ukraine's fighting against Russia for whole world right now," Lernatovych said.

And those who gathered Friday night may be 5,000 miles away, but they are doing everything they can to help.

Organizers said all the money raised Friday night will go to night-vision drones, medical supplies, and new vehicles for the Ukrainian army. The fundraising efforts will continue at Sts. Volodymyr and Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church across the street at 739 N. Oakley Blvd., which will host a craft fair on Sunday, April 10.