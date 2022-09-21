Nigerian singer Omah Lay in Chicago for debut album tour

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Afrobeat singer and producer Omah Lay is an up-and-coming artist that is touring the world with his debut album, "Boy Alone."

Between his Nigerian roots and his late grandfather's work as a percussionist, the 25-year-old says that music runs in his blood. He spoke with CBS Chicago ahead of his headline show at the House of Blues.

This summer, Omah Lay gained viral attention by pairing up with Justin Bieber for their hit single, "Attention."

"It's been an amazing time of my career that I will never forget. One of the sweet moments in my career that I will never forget was working with Justin Bieber. I'm really grateful," he says.

Although exhausted from travel, he says that the excitement from each show is worth it. Omah Lay sees each audience as more than just fans, but friends that he can sing and dance along with to his own music.

"When I'm making my songs, it feels like I'm at a show. And I'm watching and I'm seeing somebody in I'm writing the song for this person. So yeah, I feel like I have this strong connection with my fans. They're like my friends are like my family. Yeah, it's special."

This year, Omah Lay was nominated for an NAACP Award for Outstanding International Song for his track, "Understand"

His debut album, "Boy Alone" is available on all streaming services now.