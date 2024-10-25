NICU babies at Chicago hospital get into the Halloween spirit

CHICAGO (CBS) — Halloween is approaching, but staff and families of NICU babies at Loyola University Medical in Maywood, Illinois, celebrated early.

The infants got into the Halloween spirit at the hospital as monitor beeps clicked in rhythm with the photographer's shutter.

Staff and families work together to pick a theme each year.

"Most of these costumes handmade by the staff who coordinate outfits and decorate the backgrounds," said RN Maggie Jones. "It is the best job ever."

Jones said one year the hospital did a farmers market theme, where everybody was dressed as fruits and vegetables and jars of honey. Staff say this is important for families who might not spend the holiday at home.

Parents Cory and Jillian Turner were hoping to show off their son to the neighborhood on Halloween but have to wait six days to find out if they can.

"I have so many newborn clothes for him, and we haven't seen him in anything. So, this is the first time that we've seen him in a costume and actual clothes. It's a change of pace," Jillian said.

This year's theme is Halloween classics, featuring a cute little bat with white fangs on her hat, a pumpkin, and multiple group costumes, including triplets dressed as "Ghostbusters" and a ghost.

Twins Sasha and Saliyah got dressed up as Jack Skeleton and Sally from The "Nightmare Before Christmas."

"I normally just put them in like little onesies for them to be dressed up. It was really cute," said Shakura Hobson, mother.

The twins are headed home this weekend after their big photoshoot, which is certainly something to smile about. For those who aren't, it's a chance for families to make memories for the babies' first Halloween.

"They make it so much easier to leave," Jillian said. "First day was really hard to leave, but seeing how he is being taken care of here. It is allowing us to be able to walk away, knowing that he is in good hands."

The holiday celebrations don't end here. The hospital holds an annual visit from Santa Claus before Christmas.