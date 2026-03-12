Watch CBS News
Local News

Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally starring in Chicago musical "Iceboy!" at Goodman Theatre

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Comedy power couple Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally are starring in the Goodman Theatre's new musical coming this summer. 

"Iceboy! The Musical" shares the "Completely Untrue Story of How Eugene O'Neill Came to Write 'The Iceman Cometh.'" 

The show will run from June 20 through June 26 in the Goodman's Albert Theatre. 

"Will and Grace" star Mullally plays a Broadway star who discovers a 40,000-year-old Neanderthal found frozen in the Arctic, played by "Parks and Recreation" star Nick Offerman. 

Tickets go on sale to the public on March 20. Priority tickets go on sale Friday. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue