Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally starring in Chicago musical "Iceboy!" at Goodman Theatre

Comedy power couple Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally are starring in the Goodman Theatre's new musical coming this summer.

"Iceboy! The Musical" shares the "Completely Untrue Story of How Eugene O'Neill Came to Write 'The Iceman Cometh.'"

The show will run from June 20 through June 26 in the Goodman's Albert Theatre.

"Will and Grace" star Mullally plays a Broadway star who discovers a 40,000-year-old Neanderthal found frozen in the Arctic, played by "Parks and Recreation" star Nick Offerman.

Tickets go on sale to the public on March 20. Priority tickets go on sale Friday.