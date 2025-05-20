Watch CBS News
Dog rescuer and author Niall Harbison brings book tour to Chicago

Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Dog rescuer Niall Harbison holds book signing event in Logan Square
Dog rescuer Niall Harbison holds book signing event in Logan Square 01:17

Viral dog rescuer and author Niall Harbison brought this book tour to Chicago on Monday. 

A long line of dog lovers and their dogs wrapped around "City Lit Books" in Logan Square for a book signing. 

Harbison shares his journey to save street dogs on social media. His Instagram account is followed by over 1.4 million users and features the dogs with their adoption stories. 

He said this work saved him from alcoholism and depression.

His latest book, "Tina the Dog Who Changed the World," tells the story of a golden retriever named Tina he rescued in Thailand. Harbison found Tina was shackled to a short chain and in poor health. 

Proceeds from the book will help build a veterinary hospital in Thailand, named after Tina.

