New York man charged with DUI in wrong-way head-on crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

A man was charged with driving under the influence after a wrong-way head-on crash Tuesday night on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

State police said the crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. on northbound I-94 at 67th Street near Marquette Road.

Preliminary reports indicated that a Nissan Sentra, driven by a New York man, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-94 when it collided head-on with a Chevrolet Equinox traveling northbound.

The driver of both cars and two passengers in the Equinox were taken to area hospitals with injuries. Their ages and conditions were not released.

Two northbound lanes were closed and later reopened just after 10 p.m.

On Thursday, state police said the Sentra driver was charged with DUI, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, improper lane usage, and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.

No further information was immediately available.