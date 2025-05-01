Watch CBS News
Local News

New York man charged with DUI in wrong-way head-on crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A man was charged with driving under the influence after a wrong-way head-on crash Tuesday night on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

State police said the crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. on northbound I-94 at 67th Street near Marquette Road.

Preliminary reports indicated that a Nissan Sentra, driven by a New York man, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-94 when it collided head-on with a Chevrolet Equinox traveling northbound.

The driver of both cars and two passengers in the Equinox were taken to area hospitals with injuries. Their ages and conditions were not released.

Two northbound lanes were closed and later reopened just after 10 p.m.

On Thursday, state police said the Sentra driver was charged with DUI, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, improper lane usage, and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.