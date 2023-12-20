Watch CBS News
Local News

New Year's Eve fireworks returning to Chicago River

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The city's New Year's Eve fireworks will return to the Chicago River.

This year's fireworks show will feature Art on THE MART displays. This display will coincide with the Navy Pier fireworks on the lakefront. 

Beginning at midnight, the fireworks display will be launched from six bridges along the river. You can watch along the river from Upper Wacker Drive from McClurg Court to Franklin Street.

Bridge closures will be in place at Franklin Street, LaSalle Street, Clark Street, Dearborn Street, State Street and Columbus Drive beginning Dec. 31, from 11:45 p.m. until 12:15 a.m. 

The Wabash and Michigan Avenue bridges will remain open.   

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on December 20, 2023 / 5:41 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.