New Year's Eve fireworks returning to Chicago River

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The city's New Year's Eve fireworks will return to the Chicago River.

This year's fireworks show will feature Art on THE MART displays. This display will coincide with the Navy Pier fireworks on the lakefront.

Beginning at midnight, the fireworks display will be launched from six bridges along the river. You can watch along the river from Upper Wacker Drive from McClurg Court to Franklin Street.

Bridge closures will be in place at Franklin Street, LaSalle Street, Clark Street, Dearborn Street, State Street and Columbus Drive beginning Dec. 31, from 11:45 p.m. until 12:15 a.m.

The Wabash and Michigan Avenue bridges will remain open.