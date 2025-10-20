New Illinois Veterans' Home opens in Qunicy, Illinois

Gov. JB Pritzker attended the ribbon-cutting of the new home for veterans on Monday in Quincy, Illinois, just west of Chicago.

The Illinois Veterans' Home at Quincy is a 260,000 square-foot residential long-term care center. It includes an 80,000 square-foot independent living facility for Illinois veterans.

Pritzker said Illinois veterans deserve the very best care and comfort.

From start to finish, it took six years to complete the new home.

Pritzker said it was a bi-partisan effort, something he'd like to see more of.