Watch CBS News
Local News

New UPS facility in Bridgeport

/ CBS Chicago

New UPS facility in Bridgeport
New UPS facility in Bridgeport 02:06

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A new UPS facility has opened in Bridgeport.

The 178,000-square-foot facility employs 250 UPS workers and processes 10,000 packages an hour. 

It's also a building with eco-friendly features like LED lights, motion sensors to reduce electricity use, and reinforced insulation to regulate temperature.

The company isn't just investing in the new building. It's also focused on helping the surrounding communities.

First published on August 10, 2023 / 9:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.