New UPS facility in Bridgeport

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A new UPS facility has opened in Bridgeport.

The 178,000-square-foot facility employs 250 UPS workers and processes 10,000 packages an hour.

It's also a building with eco-friendly features like LED lights, motion sensors to reduce electricity use, and reinforced insulation to regulate temperature.

The company isn't just investing in the new building. It's also focused on helping the surrounding communities.