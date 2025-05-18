New Trier girls' soccer team is chasing a repeat state championship

New Trier Township High School girls' soccer teamThe New Trier Township High School girls' soccer team in Chicago's North Shore suburbs is one of the best in the state of Illinois — defending champs led by the winningest coach in IHSA girls' soccer history.

It is a challenge just to score a single goal against Trevians — let alone find a way to actually beat them.

Nevertheless, the New Trier girls' soccer team knows chasing a repeat is no easy task.

"It's always a challenge to come back from a state championship, because you really do have that target on your back, and what ends up happening is everybody brings their best game," said New Trier girls' soccer coach Jim Burnside.

"Every team basically has our game circled on our calendar, and everyone wants to come out and beat big bad New Trier," said New Trier senior defender Honor Dold, "but we carry that with a lot of pride, and there's no other way you would want it."

The Trevians won their seventh state title under Jim Burnside last year. It was their first since 2014, and it was his first with a freshman in net.

Goalkeeper Annie Fowler came up big in the biggest moments to help them capture the 2024 championship.

"It was pressure, but it was like the best pressure to have. I mean, we had such a strong senior class last year," said Annie, now a sophomore, "and every game was nerve-wracking, but it was exciting, and we got the result we wanted last year, and it was like the best feeling I could have ever asked for."

"Annie is special in terms of the type of athlete, type of person — and she just has that competitive edge," said Coach Burnside, "and you know it's also, she just has this level of anticipation that most athletes don't have. So she is already a foot, a yard, and a thought ahead of other people — and that really is what kind of sets her apart as a goalkeeper."

With Annie Fowler in net, New Trier had a pretty lofty goal when it comes to the number of goals they wanted to allow this season.

"We have kind of our records on our wall in our locker room, and they know that one of the records is giving up three goals in a season," said Coach Burnside.

"I'm not going to a game like putting that pressure on myself I can't let in a goal," added Annie. "But I don't get many shots during the game. Like I show up for saves when I need to."

But New Trier sophomore midfielder Adelaide Randall said Annie succeeds in keeping opposing teams from scoring to the point where her teammates don't really even have to worry about it.

"Obviously with Annie in goal, they get a shot, it's going to have to be a pretty good shot for it to go in. I think it just like gives all the midfielders and forwards the confidence to try things, and after we get one in, we can kind of relax a little bit, because we have that trust in them that you know, we score one goal — and that usually has been enough for us to win."

The Trevians fell just short of their record mark, allowing a fourth score in their 22nd game of the season. Of course, that didn't set well with Annie, because she really doesn't like giving up goals.

What's it like giving up a goal?

"I get a little pissed off. It's kind of like what motivates me," Annie said. "I try to have the memory of a goldfish. If you mess up, on to the next one."

But Annie does remember what winning a championship felt like, and the entire team wants that feeling again.