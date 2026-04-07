New STEM education center dedicated at Chicago's Leo High School

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to celebrate a state-of-the-art new STEM center at Chicago's Leo High School.

It is part of a partnership between the school, the Exelon Foundation, and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation. Leo High School, at 7901 S. Sangamon St. in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood, is the first high school in the U.S. to be granted a STEM center through the partnership.

The STEM center aims to give Leo High School students more hands-on education in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Students are also getting to work alongside Exelon and ComEd volunteers to design and build energy-efficient model homes.