New parking garage for Terminal 5 coming to O'Hare

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Department of Aviation will break ground on a new parking garage at O'Hare International Airport.

The new six-story garage will more than double the amount of available parking for Terminal 5.

It's part of a $1 billion facelift for the terminal.