New sculpture by Chicago artist D. Lamar Preston unveiled in Woodlawn neighborhood

Art enthusiasts in the Woodlawn neighborhood will have something to gaze at after a new sculpture was unveiled Thursday morning.

Artist D. Lamar Preston's "Gifted to Me" sculpture is now on display at the corner of 62nd and Stony near the Hyde Park Academy High School campus.

Preston was selected for the Richard Hunt Award, which honors a renowned Chicago artist while creating opportunities for other artists to display their work.

The sculpture, composed of individual sheets of oxidized steel, measures 8 feet long, 5 feet wide, and 5 feet high and weighs 650 pounds.

Preston credits the inspiration behind the work to Richard Hunt himself.

"Using what I learned working with he and his team is my best way to honor and show my appreciation for the opportunity to work with a master. Not only a symbolic representation of gifts, I used tools and some repurposed steel I received from Richard to create this work," he said.

The sculpture will be on display through May 2027.