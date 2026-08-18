$250,000 reward offered in 2018 disappearance of pregnant postal worker Kierra Coles

Nearly eight years after pregnant postal worker Kierra Coles went missing in Chicago, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is increasing a reward being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in her disappearance.

The $250,000 reward announced on Tuesday is the largest the U.S. Postal Inspection Service offers, according to the agency, which first announced a $25,000 reward in Coles' case days after she vanished.

Coles was three months pregnant when she disappeared on Oct. 2, 2018. She was 26 years old at the time.

Coles was last seen near 81st and Vernon in the Chatham neighborhood, according to her family, who said her car was found parked on her block, with her cell phone and purse still inside.

She is a 5-foot-4, 125-pound Black woman, with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. Coles has a tattoo of a heart on her right hand and "Lucky Libra" on her back.

Her family is offering their own reward of $63,000 for information to find her.

In 2022, Chicago police released surveillance video of Coles, showing her withdrawing cash from an ATM inside a Walgreens store in Chatham. It's the last known images ever recorded of Coles before she vanished.

Minutes earlier, video shows Coles driving off from her apartment with a man detectives call a person of interest.

That same man returned to Coles' apartment the next day and left her car parked outside.

Police said the person of interest seen with Coles in those videos was questioned, and gave varying accounts of what happened that night, but no arrest has ever been made in the case.

Anyone with information on Coles' disappearance is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 (say "Law Enforcement") and reference Case No. 2693502-WPV.