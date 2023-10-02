Watch CBS News
Monday marks five years since disappearance of postal worker Kierra Coles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Monday marks five years since the unsolved disappearance Kierra Coles – a postal worker who vanished on the city's South Side while pregnant.

Coles, then 26, vanished on Oct. 2, 2018. She was last seen at 81st Street and Vernon Avenue in the Chatham neighborhood – and she was three months pregnant at the time.

Kierra-Coles.png
Kierra Coles CBS Chicago

When Coles vanished, her car was discovered parked on her block with her cellphone and purse inside.

Last week, Coles' mother said time is not easing her pain.

"As the years go on, it gets harder and harder," said Karen Phillips. "Definitely with the police not doing what they're supposed to do to me – it makes it even more harder."

Chicago Police questioned one man seen in surveillance videos, but no one has been arrested.

Coles' mother last week said she rarely calls to check in with detectives about the case, because it is too heartbreaking to hear them tell her there are no updates.

First published on October 2, 2023 / 5:09 PM

