Watch CBS News
Local News

Family of missing postal worker Kierra Coles to increase reward

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Family wants FBI involved in search for missing postal worker Kierra Coles
Family wants FBI involved in search for missing postal worker Kierra Coles 00:31

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Family and friends of a missing postal worker want the FBI to get involved in the case.

They're holding a prayer vigil Tuesday morning to demand more action in the search for Kierra Coles.

Coles disappeared in October 2018, when she was three months pregnant.

Her car was parked on her block, with her cell phone and purse inside.

Family and friends plan to increase the $45,000 reward for information to find Coles.

Police questioned a man seen with Coles in surveillance videos, but no one has been arrested in the case.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 7, 2023 / 9:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.