Family of missing postal worker Kierra Coles to increase reward

Family wants FBI involved in search for missing postal worker Kierra Coles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Family and friends of a missing postal worker want the FBI to get involved in the case.

They're holding a prayer vigil Tuesday morning to demand more action in the search for Kierra Coles.

Coles disappeared in October 2018, when she was three months pregnant.

Her car was parked on her block, with her cell phone and purse inside.

Family and friends plan to increase the $45,000 reward for information to find Coles.

Police questioned a man seen with Coles in surveillance videos, but no one has been arrested in the case.