New Piping Plover spotted at Rainbow Beach

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Calling all bird watchers, a new Piping Plover has been spotted at Rainbow Beach.

The Piping Plovers are an endangered species and began nesting there in 2019. Last year, volunteers watched the nests, noted any predators and were on the lookout for eggs and eventually chicks.

The hope is that this new bird chooses to stay here in Chicago.

You can get more information at chicagopipingplovers.org.

A beach clean up is being held at Rainbow Beach this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. The goal is to improve the nesting habitat.