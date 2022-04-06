Watch CBS News

Help wanted: 20 volunteers to watch Piping Plovers at Montrose Beach

By CBSChicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As some snowbirds start heading back to Chicago, one group is looking for volunteers to make sure two lovebirds are safe.

Twenty volunteers are needed to monitor Monty and Rose's nest at Montrose Beach.

The Piping Plovers should return at the end of the month. The birds are an endangered species and began nesting there in 2019.

Volunteers will watch the nests, note any predators  and be on the lookout for eggs and eventually chicks. It's a two hour shift every week from May through July.

Anyone who is interested can click here or apply at chicagopipingplovers.org.

