CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a new mountain bike trail in northwest Cook County.

The 13-mile trail is coming to the Paul Douglas Forest Preserve and will take riders through the woods, grass and wetlands. More than a dozen bikers took the first ride following a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

Today, we are celebrating the ribbon cutting on 13.3 miles of single-track trails for mountain bike riders and trail... Posted by Forest Preserve District of Cook County on Wednesday, October 19, 2022