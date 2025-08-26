Watch CBS News
New LGBTQIA+ Pride mural unveiled in Chicago's West Lakeview community

A new mural celebrating queer identity and community was unveiled Tuesday in Chicago's West Lakeview neighborhood.

The mural was painted at 3071 N. Lincoln Ave. at the six-way intersection with Barry and Greenview avenues. It graces the Barry Avenue side of the building, which houses the Home Carpet One carpet and flooring store.

The mural by artist Melina Scotte is described as representing "life, the search for identity, freedom and peace" as it honors the LGBTQIA+ residents of Lakeview and beyond.

It features depictions of people and birds in silhouette over the colors of the Progress Pride flag.

lakeview-lgbtqia-mural.png
CBS

The mural is a collaboration between the Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce and Special Service Area 27.

Along with the mural, 57 Progress Pride flag banners. The Progress Pride flag adds white, pink, and light blue stripes to represent the trans community, and black and brown stripes to represent communities of color, to traditional rainbow gay Pride flag — originally designed by artist Gilbert Baker in 1978.

There are also new rainbow-colored flashing lights on 17 powered light poles along Lincoln and Belmont avenues.

