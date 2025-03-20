Watch CBS News
Tru by Hilton hotel, 2 restaurants coming to Chicago suburb in 2027

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
A new hotel along with two restaurants are coming to Romeoville, the village announced on Wednesday. 

The village board approved a development agreement for the four-story Tru by Hilton hotel, which will be built at the southeast intersection of Weber Road and Normantown Road, south of the QuikTrip convenience store.

According to the agreement, the hotel will have about 100 rooms and two outlets for restaurants.  

new-hotel-romeoville.png
Rendering for the new Tru by Hilton hotel.  Village of Romeoville

Village Mayor John Noak says there's been a demand for more hotel rooms since their Athletic and Event Center started hosting large-scale tournaments and expos.

"This project, along with others, will go a long way to meeting those needs and ensure Romeoville remains a destination for these types of events," he said.

The hotel is expected to open in early 2027. 

