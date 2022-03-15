New federal law will require car makers to install drunk driving detectors

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new federal law will require all car makers to start installing monitors in new vehicles, to detect drunk driving.

It's part of the Infrastructure investment and Jobs Act, signed into law last November. It calls for the technology to track a driver's blood alcohol level for impairment.

Supporters of the measure expect some initial push-back, but say the key words are "passive monitoring" so to keep other drivers safe.

"The technology has been there for some time and if anyone knows history there was a lot of resistance to seat belts. there was a lot of resistance to air bags," Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly.

One McHenry mother said she believes this technology would have saved her son's life. He died in a crash involving a drunk driver in 2018 and she's been fighting for this change ever since.