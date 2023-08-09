Watch CBS News
New CPD Superintendent could be chosen this week, sources say

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

New Chicago police superintendent could be picked this week, sources say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The new Chicago police superintendent could be named this week. that's according to our sources.

Three finalists were announced last month by the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability.

They are Angel Novalez, the CPD chief of Constitutional Policing and Reform; CPD Deputy Chief Larry Snelling; and Shon Barnes, the police chief in Madison, Wisconsin.

Mayor Brandon Johnson has until Saturday to pick one of the finalists, or call for a new search.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 9:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

