New Chicago tourism campaign seeks to sell city and shed perception of danger

Chicago has been a popular tourist destination since even before 27 million people came to the World's Columbian Exposition in 1893 — but the city also has a longstanding reputation for crime that has fairly or fairly led to a perception by some that it is unsafe.

Now, there is a new campaign to sell the city to the world.

Unlike past marketing campaigns, the latest one from Choose Chicago isn't focused solely on tourists. It also highlights the people who live in 77 different community areas and all call Chicago home.

"This new campaign is honest. It's authentic," said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. "It represents our city in its fullness."

In a city as diverse as Chicago, the beat can change by the block — a jazz combo on one corner, the Bucket Boys down the street. But every street — from Juneway Terrace on the north to 138th Street on the south — feels authentically Chicago.

A new campaign hopes to reflect that sentiment. Choose Chicago hopes to reach not only people outside the city, but also people inside the city — across all 77 community areas.

"Historically, a tourism campaign would talk to visitors," said Choose Chicago chief executive officer Kristen Reynolds. "But these days, visitors really are looking for an authentic experience — what represents the city, what represents the locals."

Reynolds said the four-word title marketing campaign — "Never done. Never outdone" — is the product of years of work and hundreds of conversations in the community.

"Welcome to Chicago. A city of world shakers, curse breakers, and legend makers. A city that's never done and never outdone," the website for the new marketing campaign says with strategic boldface text. "This is the city where hard work meets hope. It's undeniable, yet undefinable — you just have to come see it for yourself."

In a video clip, Grammy Award-winning poet J.Ivy calls Chicago "a city connected, not just by train lines or shore lines, but by the drive to never settle. We talk less, dream bigger, and never stop pushing. We changed the course of rivers, and the course of history. When we build things, the world looks up."

"This isn't just a marketing campaign," said Reynolds. "It's bigger than that. It's a rallying cry for everyone here today."

While New York City has had a corner on the "greatest city in the world" slogan for many years, J.Ivy applies that slogan to Chicago in the video too.

"The Midwest humble that we're always like, 'Oh, we're not going to tell everybody about how great we are,'" Reynolds said. "We're kind of pushing that to the side and saying, 'We're Chicago. We're amazing, and it's OK to brag about it.'"

Reynolds is brand-new to the city, with just one month on the job.

"I'm a new resident, yes, and I love it," she said.

Reynolds is also well familiar with the old narrative about Chicago not being a safe place to visit.

"Fifty-five million visitors a year go to Chicago and have a great time," said Reynolds. "So what you're hearing are the certain stories that may not really represent what the city is about, and that has been my experience thus far."

Reynolds has been going all around to experience the city.

"I've been riding the bus. I've been taking the trains. I've been walking the parks," she said, "and I have felt really safe in this city, and I'm excited to be here as a resident."

"A good campaign can last forever," Reynolds said.

But Chicago will decide if the words resonate.

Noel on cam: Chicago can expect to see "Never done. Never outdone." plastered all over the city and on social media in the coming weeks.